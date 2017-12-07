Banca Generali Wins Two Prestigious Awards From Global Brands Magazine - Best Private Banking Brand, Italy & Best CEO - Private Banking, Italy

LONDON and ROME, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Banca Generali, is a leading banking group in Italy, has recently won two Global Brand Magazine Awards. They were awarded as a winner for the Best Private Banking Brand, Italy & Mr. Gian Maria Mossa as Best CEO - Private Banking, Italy.

Global Brand Awards honours Banking Brands who have performed extraordinarily well and responded to changes quickly. The companies were awarded this honour for their exceptional commitment to Branding, Performance, Quality, Customer Service & commitment and providing a robust banking system.

Gian Mossa's, CEO, Banca Generali SpA, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Global Brands Magazine, which is a reference point within our community. Award enhances the extraordinary work of our professionals, alongside customers to accompany them in their life projects, and the dedication of all to Banca Generali in trying to bring ever more quality and innovation to the challenges of long-term wealth protection."

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the one of the world's best loved branding publication. The Magazine is head-quartered in United Kingdom. For More information please visit http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com.

About Banca Generali

Banca Generali is a leading player in Italy in financial planning and wealth management for clients, leveraging on its top-of-the-industry network of financial advisors and versatile and innovative asset management services. The bank manages €52.1 billion (at 30 June 2017) for more than 250,000 customers through networks of about 1,900 professionals across Italy. The Company's mission is having "trusted professionals always by the Customer's side, developing and looking after their life plans". Banca Generali's customizable offer is made up of: banking services, investment solutions, advisory and wealth management. The Company can count on: two distribution networks segmented by target customers (Banca Generali Financial Planner and Banca Generali Private Banking); a range of over 5,200 top financial instruments of more than 50 leading international management firms, exclusively available to Banca Generali Group's customers; an advanced system of digital contact service for the operations. Founded in 2000, Banca Generali has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since November 2006 and is a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali, synonymous with reliability and security for over 180 years. For more information, visit http://www.bancagenerali.it/site/home.html