Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Canabo Medical Inc. (TSXV: CMM) ("Canabo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its VIP program for patients who would prefer a medical consultation in the privacy of their workplace or home as opposed to visiting one of the Company's 22 operating clinics across Canada.

Due to high demand and as a compliment to our previously announced Self Referral Sleep Aid program, Canabo is expanding the scope of its services to include a VIP telemedicine option, thereby giving patients access to a physician from their office or home. This will be a self referral program with patients screened through our National Call Centre (1-888-282-7763).

Canabo will charge an annual membership fee of $300 which includes;

Office and/or Home Telemedicine Calls

Full Access to National Call Centre with 24hr support response time

Follow-up Care Program

Full Access to Cannabis Educational program

Dr. Michael Verbora, Canabo's Medical Director commented; "Our goal at Canabo is to ensure all patients have access to proper consultation and advice on the use of medical cannabis. The new program will provide a high level of convenience for individuals who find it difficult to visit a busy medical office. Our team of practitioners can now utilize technology to assess patients for consideration for cannabinoid therapy."

About the Company

Canabo wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics, or CMClinics, Canada's largest physician led referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Established in 2014, Canabo now has 22 clinics across Canada, with additional locations planned to open in 2018. Canabo operates referral-only medical clinics dedicated to evaluating the suitability of prescribing and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. Clinics operated by Canabo are staffed by physicians and qualified health care practitioners specifically trained to assess patient suitability for cannabinoid treatment, recommend treatment regimes, and monitor treatment progress.

