WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name LIAM MCELROY

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR MANAGING DIRECTOR, RETAIL & CONSUMER

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code SHARE OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 126,569 ORDINARY SHARES AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF £1.37. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE SHARE PRICE ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017 OF £2.55. THIS HAS RESULTED IN THE RETENTION OF 31,041 FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES BY THE ABOVE NAMED PDMR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume NIL 31,041

d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price



NOT APPLICABLE





NOT APPLICABLE

e) Date of the transaction 6 DECEMBER 2017