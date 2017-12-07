sprite-preloader
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 7

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameLIAM MCELROY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRMANAGING DIRECTOR, RETAIL & CONSUMER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		SHARE OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 126,569 ORDINARY SHARES AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF £1.37. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE SHARE PRICE ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017 OF £2.55. THIS HAS RESULTED IN THE RETENTION OF 31,041 FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES BY THE ABOVE NAMED PDMR.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume
NIL31,041
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price

NOT APPLICABLE


NOT APPLICABLE
e)Date of the transaction6 DECEMBER 2017
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

