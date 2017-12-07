WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 7
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|LIAM MCELROY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WINCANTON PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|SHARE OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 126,569 ORDINARY SHARES AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF £1.37. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE SHARE PRICE ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017 OF £2.55. THIS HAS RESULTED IN THE RETENTION OF 31,041 FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES BY THE ABOVE NAMED PDMR.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
NOT APPLICABLE
NOT APPLICABLE
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 DECEMBER 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE