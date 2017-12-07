India Air Purifier Market 2017-2023 Featuring Sharp, Eureka Forbes, Blueair, Philips, Kent, Xiaomi & Panasonic

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Purifier Market: India 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment (Air Purifiers) Market in India including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizer

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the Air Purification Market in India:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2016 - 2023)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Sales by Key Areas

Trends by End-User (Residential and Commercial Applications)

Distribution Trends

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research/Definitions



II. Residential Air Treatment Market: India

a. Country Profile

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Market Drivers & Restraints



III. Market Data.

a. Residential Air Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

b. Residential Air Treatment Systems Market: Market Shares by Revenues, 2016

c. Pricing Trends, By Revenue, 2016

d. Distribution Trends, By Revenue, 2016

e. Split by End User, By Revenue, 2016

f. Quotes on Pricing Trends

g. Quotes on Market Trends

h. Market Trends: Government

i. Market Trends: Manufacturing

j. Market Trends: Strategies

k. Market Trends: New Entrants & Distribution

l. Quotes on Market Trends.

m. Technology

n. Sales by Key Areas.

o. Key Areas.

p. Most Polluted Cities.

q. Market Trends: Warranty

r. Market Trends: Size

s. Best Selling Products By Coverage Area, By Revenue, By 2016

t. Market Trends: Consumer Income

u. Market Trends: What Consumers Look For

v. Market Trends: Competitor Communication.

w. Market Trends: Connectivity

j. Market Trends: Quotes on Competitors.



IV. Company Profiles

a. Sharp

b. Eureka Forbes

c. Blueair

d. Philips

e. Kent

f. Xiaomi

g. Panasonic

