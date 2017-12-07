India Air Purifier Market 2017-2023 Featuring Sharp, Eureka Forbes, Blueair, Philips, Kent, Xiaomi & Panasonic

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Air Purifier Market: India 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment (Air Purifiers) Market in India including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizer
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The report captures the following information about the Air Purification Market in India:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2016 - 2023)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Sales by Key Areas
- Trends by End-User (Residential and Commercial Applications)
- Distribution Trends
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of Research/Definitions
II. Residential Air Treatment Market: India
a. Country Profile
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Restraints
d. Market Drivers & Restraints
III. Market Data.
a. Residential Air Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
b. Residential Air Treatment Systems Market: Market Shares by Revenues, 2016
c. Pricing Trends, By Revenue, 2016
d. Distribution Trends, By Revenue, 2016
e. Split by End User, By Revenue, 2016
f. Quotes on Pricing Trends
g. Quotes on Market Trends
h. Market Trends: Government
i. Market Trends: Manufacturing
j. Market Trends: Strategies
k. Market Trends: New Entrants & Distribution
l. Quotes on Market Trends.
m. Technology
n. Sales by Key Areas.
o. Key Areas.
p. Most Polluted Cities.
q. Market Trends: Warranty
r. Market Trends: Size
s. Best Selling Products By Coverage Area, By Revenue, By 2016
t. Market Trends: Consumer Income
u. Market Trends: What Consumers Look For
v. Market Trends: Competitor Communication.
w. Market Trends: Connectivity
j. Market Trends: Quotes on Competitors.
IV. Company Profiles
a. Sharp
b. Eureka Forbes
c. Blueair
d. Philips
e. Kent
f. Xiaomi
g. Panasonic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9hxdkh/air_purifier
