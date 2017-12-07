Due to the expiry of the term of office for the members of the Management Board CEO Mr. Madis Jääger and COO Mr. Meelis Pielberg on 31 December 2017, the Supervisory Board of Olympic Entertainment Group AS decided to prolong the term of office for Mr. Madis Jääger until 31 December 2020 and Mr. Meelis Pielberg until 31 December 2019.



The responsibilities of the CEO and COO will remain the same.



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS