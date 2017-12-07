Global Pharmaceutical Formulations Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Pfizer CentreOne, Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza & Baxter

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pharmaceutical Formulations Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The pharmaceutical industry has been demonstrating excellence in new product development such as reformulations of existing drugs for better customer acceptance or novel formulation approaches to enhance bioavailability and reduce time to market. Formulation enhancements can help in reducing the frequency of administration. The use of new delivery technologies can significantly improve patient experience, reduce the volume required for each dosage, and minimize the side-effects associated with the formulation.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical formulations market is to is to use DOE for formulation development. Buyers should engage with suppliers that use DOE, which is an effective tool and can be useful in the entire formulation process.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical formulations market is the developments in formulation enhancements which can help in reducing the frequency of administration. The use of new delivery technologies can significantly improve patient experience, reduce the volume required for each dosage, and minimize the side-effects associated with the formulation.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is problems of non-compliance by suppliers. Pharmaceutical companies are required to follow a host of regulations in the region of operation as well as are subject to scrutiny by global regulatory agencies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

Pfizer CentreOne

Mylan

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza

Baxter



