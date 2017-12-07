Global Pharmaceutical Formulations Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Pfizer CentreOne, Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza & Baxter

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Pharmaceutical Formulations Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The pharmaceutical industry has been demonstrating excellence in new product development such as reformulations of existing drugs for better customer acceptance or novel formulation approaches to enhance bioavailability and reduce time to market. Formulation enhancements can help in reducing the frequency of administration. The use of new delivery technologies can significantly improve patient experience, reduce the volume required for each dosage, and minimize the side-effects associated with the formulation.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global pharmaceutical formulations market is to is to use DOE for formulation development. Buyers should engage with suppliers that use DOE, which is an effective tool and can be useful in the entire formulation process.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global pharmaceutical formulations market is the developments in formulation enhancements which can help in reducing the frequency of administration. The use of new delivery technologies can significantly improve patient experience, reduce the volume required for each dosage, and minimize the side-effects associated with the formulation.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is problems of non-compliance by suppliers. Pharmaceutical companies are required to follow a host of regulations in the region of operation as well as are subject to scrutiny by global regulatory agencies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Mylan
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Lonza
- Baxter
