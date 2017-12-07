Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Markets



Products Impacted: Nordic and Baltic Last Sale - Business Subscribers



What you need to know:



Effective March 1, 2018, Nasdaq will make adjustments to the Nordic Equity Last Sale Business Subscriber fee.



What is changing?



The new price for Nordic Equity Last Sale Business Subscribers is € 18 per month.



Why are we making this change?



• The fee for Nordic Equity Last Sale Business Subscribers License products has remained unchanged since 2010.



• More instruments are available on Nasdaq trading systems. Since 2010, the number of available order books in INET has increased by more than 10%.



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please speak to your Sales Representative or contact DataSales@nasdaq.com or by telephone: +46 8 405 7500 or + 45 33 93 33 66.