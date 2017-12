Šiauliai, Lietuva" 2017-12-07 16:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gubernija AB was noticed, that based on 6th December 2017 agreement, RESPUBLIKOS INVESTICIJA UAB transfered all of its loan rights arising from 28th December 2004 loan agreement No. 0640404060817-20 between Gubernija AB, Vilniaus bankas AB (currently AB SEB bankas) and bank Hansabankas AB (currently Swedbank, AB) to MG BALTIC TRADE UAB.



Gubernija AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900