Historically, fictitious order books have been set up to represent certificate programs on Nasdaq Stockholm. Due to regulatory reporting requirements in RTS 23 coming into force with MiFID II, the fictitious order books will no longer be provided on Nasdaq Stockholm. Instead, commercial papers must be listed as individual instruments. The fictitious order books currently on Nasdaq STO Commercial Papers will cease to exist on December 29, 2017. The relevant order books can be found in the attachment to this notice.There will be no changes to the market functionality in connection with termination of fictitious order books.



Genium INET Market segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID ----------------------------------------------------------------- STO Commercial Papers XSTO 137 598 -----------------------------------------------------------------



Questions and feedback



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:



Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 7050, iss@nasdaq.com. Axel Holm, +46 8 405 6812 axel.holm@nasdaq.com, Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 66 33, angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com





Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656253