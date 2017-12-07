The deadline to submit project proposals is February 1. In addition, the Bundesnetzagentur has scheduled the first joint auction for large-scale wind and solar projects for April 1, 2018.

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has opened the bidding process for the first renewable energy auctions planned for 2018. The agency said the deadline to submit project proposals for the next two separate auctions for large-scale wind and solar power projects is February 1.

