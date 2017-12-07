The UK's port operator has announced plans to build a 20 MW solar array on multiple warehouses at the Port of Immingham. Custom Solar has been contracted to install solar panels.Looking to create enough green electricity to cover all of its operational needs, Associated British Ports (ABP) is planning to boost its solar portfolio with a 20 MW solar PV array, which, once completed, would make the ports company one of the biggest corporate solar power producers in the U.K.The project is to be located at Immingham, Britain's biggest port, on the roofs of ABP's 1.4 million square meters of covered storage space across the ports. The energy generated will power port operations for ABP and its customers, with excess power fed into the National Grid, the company announced.The investment will build up ABP's profile as a significant operator in the renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...