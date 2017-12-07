Having reportedly ended its relationship with SMA Solar, Siemens has announced it will be manufacturing and supplying 5 MW inverters to the Indian market.

In a statement released, Siemens has said it will once again be manufacturing and distributing inverters.

Its re-entry into the market will see Siemens India and Sinacon PV manufacturing a new generation of solar PV central inverters with an output up to 5,000 kVA, in the German company's Kalwa plant near Mumbai.

The inverters will be part of its new electrical Balance of Plant (eBoP) solution for PV power plant installations. The company has also said it will locally assemble medium voltage inverter stations.

"The Sinacon PV is equipped with 3 level IGBT modules, has an outdoor design for harsh environments with fluid cooling and can operate up to 60°C ambient temperature," said Siemens in a statement released.

Commenting on the news, Cormac Gilligen, Senior Solar Analyst at IHS Markit told pv magazine, "The scale of market now makes it possible for Siemens to re-enter the market and compete ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...