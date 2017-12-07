BDO, one of the world's leading global networks of independent public accounting firms, has announced that worldwide revenue for all BDO Member Firms (including the exclusive members of Member Firms' Alliances) for the year ended September 30, 2017, amounted to $8.1 billion. This represents year-over-year growth of 8%, at constant exchange rates. BDO now has more than 73,000 total staff operating from 1,500 offices in 162 countries around the globe.

In 2017, BDO welcomed new firms in Antigua Barbuda, Aruba, Dominica, Grenada and Samoa. The year also saw a series of high-exposure mergers across all regions, including Armenia, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, South Africa and Spain in EMEA, and Australia, India and Indonesia in Asia Pacific. The Americas region saw significant mergers in Brazil, Canada and the USA.

"2017 has been another impressive year for the BDO network. As we continue to grow the network, through strong organic growth and strategic expansion, we maintain a long-term investment strategy in global infrastructure, technology and talent that ensures we can provide exceptional client service and positions BDO to benefit from the ongoing consolidation taking place in the profession," said Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA and Chairman of the Global Board of BDO International Ltd.

"We are extremely proud of the performance of the BDO network in a very competitive marketplace in 2017," said Keith Farlinger, CEO of BDO International, Ltd. "Globally, BDO is the clear leader in providing exceptional client service to middle market businesses. Moving forward, we will continue build on that leadership position by investing in technology, together with our business partners, to further leverage data in providing enhanced insight and creating value for our clients."

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 500 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 73,000 people working out of 1,500 offices across 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

