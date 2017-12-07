Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has launched their most recent list blog on the top 4 media trends that are influencing the film industry.

Companies in the media industry are continually growing and evolving, integrating new techniques, and revisiting older trends. Filmmakers are story-tellers who are always looking for new ways to fascinate their audiences. To help companies understand the recent trends influencing the market, Quantzig presents an analysis of the top four media trends that will help businesses excel in the film industry.

According to the media and entertainment experts at Quantzig, "Major players in the film industry are leaving no stone unturned to create a greater visual experience for their audience that would leave an impression in their memory for a long time."

Quantzig is a global advisory firm that is focused on leveraging analytics solutions for strategic decision making and presenting solutions to clients across various industrial sectors. Listed below are some of the top media trends in the film industry

Lord of The Films: Virtual Reality Most popular media trend in the film industry, which aims at generating an immersive and interactive audience experience.

Mobile Film-making Rises: With mobile filmmaking, filmmakers get the opportunity to cut down on costs associated with the use of traditional cameras.

The era of "Netflix and Chill": These are on-demand streaming services that have become so successful that they have also started producing content themselves.

