Avature Announces the Release of a New Solution Designed to Help Large Enterprises Harness the Gig Economy: Avature Contingent Workforce

NEW YORKand LONDON, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Avature, a provider of innovative cloud applications for CRM and Human Capital Management, announced today the general availability of its Contingent Workforce solution, designed to allow companies to leverage the gig economy more efficiently. The solution, in combination with Avature's CRM, ATS and Internal Mobility solutions, allows organizations to fully integrate contingent workforce development with existing talent acquisition and talent management practices. This allows customers to develop a total talent management (TTM) perspective of their organization.

Avature Contingent Workforce was conceived so that HR organizations can quickly deploy on-demand talent to support the increasing need for agility. This responsiveness helps continue a HR organizations transformation from "back office" payroll processors to strategic "front office" business service providers to the rest of the organization.

"HR leaders and purchasing managers have expressed a desire to align contingent hires with the organization's overall talent and workforce initiatives and we are responding accordingly," said Nina Jaksic, Avature's Product Manager for the solution. "We are combining bespoke processing capabilities with comprehensive analytics to generate a real-time view of workforce readiness across the entire organization."

This new solution includes Avature's industry leading sourcing tools, talent communities and advanced communication capabilities for attracting and engaging with the contingent workforce. Fine-grained segmentation coupled with advanced database search gives organizations clear visibility into their talent networks and also gives them the ability to find the best candidate based on specific criteria such as availability, skillset, performance ratings and more. Using Avature's highly configurable workflow engine, workflows can be deployed to support a wide variety of on-boarding and off-boarding processes that comply with stringent procurement controls and complex regulatory requirements. Avature's advanced document management and customizable forms functionality can support a wide variety of SOWs, and Avature's Enterprise Service Bus supports easy integration into financial systems.

"Our customers want to better engage the contingent worker," said Dimitri Boylan, CEO of Avature. "Our social CRM features can dramatically improve the contractor experience so that our customers can stay connected with the dependable high performing, independent contractors that know how to work inside their organization. There is no doubt that replacing old systems that silo data with a single platform that supports web and mobile apps will speed deployment of critical resources and boost company performance."

Avature Contingent Workforce has been in production use with a small number of customers since August of this year. Agustín Donati, Avature's Director of Product Marketing, expands on the company's plans. "Customer-driven enhancements will be made through a series of 18 additional releases over the next year. Among other things, key enhancements will include contract-specific document parsing and smart tagging developed by Avature's Natural Language Processing AI team, as well as a financial transaction ledger that can be easily exported to the financial system of record."

Avature Contingent Workforce can be delivered as a stand-alone solution or as an integrated component of a complete talent suite on the Avature platform.

About Avature

Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management and the leading provider of CRM technology for recruiting globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-grade internet technology and innovation to HCM software. Avature solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, campus & events recruiting, employee referral management, social on-boarding, branded employee engagement, employee mobility and workforce optimization, and performance management. Used by 101 of the Fortune 500 in more than 100 countries and 17 languages, Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe, and Asia. Avature has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, and Shenzhen. Learn more at www.avature.net or follow @Avature.