Global Sugar Procurement Market Report 2017 - Rising Global Population is Expected to Boost Sugar Consumption in Developing Countries

The "Global Sugar - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Sugar Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Sugar is consumed mainly in processed foods and sweetened beverages, and these are displacing the direct consumption of sugar. Sugar changes in the dietary structure among consumers have led to high-energy-density diet with a more significant role for fat and added sugars in food. Additionally, users consume sugar daily in breakfast cereals, desserts, juices, tea, coffee, and confectionery products.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global sugar market is to implement a proper procedure to select suppliers. Buyers should perform a process to monitor and choose suppliers based on the ability to provide written specifications of sugar supplied including its type and properties.
According to the report, the rising global population is expected to boost sugar consumption in developing countries. Sugar is consumed mainly in processed foods and sweetened beverages, and these are displacing the direct consumption of sugar.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the problems associated with logistics for procurement of sugar. Buyers face specific problems related to the transportation of sugar such as high logistics costs for procurement of sugar which includes truck rental and driver wages.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Sudzucker
- Tereos
- Cosan
- Associated British Foods
- Mitr Phol Sugar
