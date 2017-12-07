Barclays, North Lanarkshire Council, OHRA, Barclaycard, HomeServe and Leeds City Council Named Award Receipts

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) celebrated its customers across EMEA and announced six organisations that have been awarded for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, workforce optimisation (WFO) and more. These awards were presented last week, during Verint's Engage EMEA Customer Conference at the Landmark London.

At this year's conference, the following organisations were recognised across six categories for exemplary results achieved using Verint Customer Engagement solutions:

Barclays - for Excellence in Customer Engagement

North Lanarkshire Council - for Excellence in Digital Engagement

OHRA - for Excellence in Employee Engagement

Barclaycard - for Excellence in Enriching Interactions

HomeServe - for Excellence in Improving Processes

Leeds City Council - for Excellence in Optimising the Workforce

The Engage EMEA Customer Conference welcomed hundreds of attendees, and featured user group and customer-led sessions that explored best practices for optimising customer engagement using voice of the customer, workforce optimisation, employee engagement and engagement channels solutions from Verint. Keynotes were delivered by leading customer engagement expert Shaun Smith and technology journalist Geoff White. The conference also included the Verint Customer Experience Zone and the Product Innovation Zone for test-driving new solutions and providing input on product ideas.

Of its Digital Engagement win, Peter Tolland, Customer and Information Governance Manager, at North Lanarkshire Council, notes, "Our citizens expect to interact with the council in the same way they engage with other organisations and brands. Verint's solutions have helped us implement fully transactional, digital services capable of being mediated across multiple contact channels in a fully integrated way. It's fantastic to see our efforts recognised with this award."

For its employee engagement award, Maud Martens, Manager Contact Centre and Operations at OHRA, says, "This is a fantastic recognition and one that we're very proud to receive. Our employee engagement and empowerment programs have improved not only our customer satisfaction, but also helped increase our cross sell significantly, so we have won in multiple ways."

Regarding its Improving Processes category win, Richard Mobley, Speech Analytics Manager at HomeServe, adds, "We are delighted to have won this award. For HomeServe, gathering insight into the reasons our customers are calling us and identifying the pain points in their customer journey has delivered numerous business benefits-including a marked reduction in repeat calls and transfers, and general customer experience and process improvements."

"We are delighted with our Optimising the Workforce Award," says Ann Johnson from the Workforce Planning Team at Leeds City Council. "The continued budget pressures on the public sector means we have to reduce waste and manage cost to our best abilities," explains Johnson. "Using Verint's Workforce Management solution has given us the ability to forecast volumes and optimise staffing. We can now identify peaks and troughs, make changes to work patterns to avoid periods of overstaffing and reduce the number of agency staff and overtime required."

"We were impressed with the calibre of entrants and the results that our customers have achieved using not only our solutions, but combining them with a tireless customer focus and an unwavering desire to improve processes and customer engagement. These awards acknowledge and recognise their outstanding accomplishments over the past year," comments Nick Nonini, Managing Director EMEA at Verint.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimisation, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organisations in more than 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

