The "Global Ammonia Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Ammonia Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The use of ammonia as a refrigerant in the refrigeration and AC industries is one of the factors driving the growth of the global ammonia market. This can be attributed to its favorable heat transfer properties and lower cost of ammonia-based refrigeration solutions compared with alternatives such as dry ice. Also, the trend of replacing CFCs with non-CFC refrigerants due to environmental concerns regarding their effect on the ozone layer is resulting in increasing adoption of ammonia by the refrigeration and AC industries.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global ammonia market is to is to build in-house ammonia dilution facilities. Transportation costs are a significant cost component for suppliers, and they represent close to 15% of the total price of ammonia.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the high transportation costs. Suppliers' spend on transportation is close to 15% of the total cost of the product. This includes initial investment in setting up shipping terminals, acquiring storage spaces, and laying pipelines, as production hubs of ammonia are consolidated in a few locations.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Ammonia Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- CF Industries
- PotashCorp
- Yara
- TogliattiAzot
- Agrium
