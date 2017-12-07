Five Innovative Biotech Stocks for the New Year

LAS VEGAS, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It's frightening to know that almost 50% of all deaths in high-income countries are the result of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Furthermore, the World Health Organization stated that in 2015, about 31% of the deaths around the world were due to CVDs. These diseases related to the heart and blood are expected to continue rising in the coming years due to the aging population and obesity epidemic presenting an enormous opportunity for companies developing treatments for CVDs.

Here are 5 small healthcare stocks tackling cardiovascular diseases:: Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: ENDV), InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR), CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS), Dextera Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXTR), and Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR).

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) is a developer of non-invasive medical devices that uses electrical stimulation to treat vascular diseases. Its technology is part of the emerging field of bioelectronic medicine, which uses electrical signals in nerves and tissues to treat disease. ENDV's technology is a non-invasive medical device that uses electromagnetic fields to deliver electrical stimulation to tissues and organs using Faraday's law of induction. This electrical stimulation promotes the generation of nitric oxide in tissues, which is a potent vasodilator with anti-inflammatory and pro-angiogeneic/tissue regenerative effects. ENDV is developing its platform technology for the treatment of CVDs like cardiovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, renal disease as well as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH). The company recently announced strong pre-clinical data showing significant improvements in heart function and reduction in remodeling, such as enlarged heart and scarring following myocardial infarction (heart attack). This company seems to be flying under the radar of most investors at the moment, but big Pharma and tech titans like Google and GlaxoSmithKline have taken notice and are investing big in bioelectronic medicine.



InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) is a medical device company focusing on the commercialization of its MicroNet stent technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary disease. Its MicroNet, a micron mesh sleeve, is wrapped over a stent to provide embolic protection in stenting procedures. Its MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS) is marketed for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions (bypass surgery). The company markets and sells MGuard Prime EPS, a bare-metal cobalt-chromium based stent, for the treatment of coronary disease in the European Union. After falling more than 60% following the announcement of a recapitalization, NSPR's technology and current valuation may finally force the sale of the company that shareholders have been demanding for the better part of a year.



CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) is an early stage company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system. The company's objective is to improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure and related conditions, such as fluid overload. Its aquapheresis therapy uses a simplified approach to ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with fluid overload. After running 400% on what looked to be a major short squeeze fueled by momentum traders, CHFS has been hammered by profit takers, short sellers and the announcement of an $18 million public offering. However, the company may be currently undervalued and may have reached its bottom. Investors looking for a potential bounce in the near term should keep their eyes on CHFS.



Dextera Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXTR) designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. DXTR designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures. DTXR recently missed its projected earnings and received notification from NASDAQ that the price of its common stock had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive trading days and as a result it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). DXTR had previously been notified that it was not in compliance with the Rule and had been provided with 180 days to regain compliance with the Rule, which 180 days ended on November 28, 2017. Furthermore, NASDAQ notified DXTR that it was not eligible for another 180 day extension to regain compliance because it did not meet the minimum stockholder's equity of $5 million, which serves as an additional basis for the delisting of DXTR's common stock from NASDAQ. Dextera has an appeal scheduled with the NASDAQ Hearings Panel and investors are watching carefully as NASDAQ's decision may force the sale of the company, which investors have been seeking for more than a year.



Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system. The Company manufactures and sells a suite of products in the United States and certain European markets. The lumivascular platform offers real-time visualization of the inside of the artery during peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment. Continued declining revenues and an impending delisting have driven down the price of AVGR's common stock. Investors following AVGR are looking toward additional indications of lumivascular to increase revenues, but these additional indications may be years away. AVGR may see a near term bounce if it is able to restructure its outstanding debt, which prevents it from meeting the minimum shareholder's equity listing requirement necessary to remain on the NASDAQ.

These five companies give investors very interesting opportunities heading into the new year. All of these companies should be added to your watchlist, heading into the new year.

