The global anti-aging drugs marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global anti-aging drugs market segmentation by route of administration and geography

Technavio's report on the global anti-aging drugs marketanalyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by route of administration which injectible, oral, and topical. As projected in 2016, over 58% of the market share originated from injectibles.

Based on geography, the global anti-aging drugs markethas been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. As of 2016, 49% of the market share came from the Americas.

"The Americas held the largest share of the global anti-aging drugs market in 2016, primarily due to huge investment in the healthcare sector in the US. Huge investment in the pharmaceutical industry, the presence of pharmaceutical giants in the region, and the rising geriatric population are some of the factors accounting for the dominance of the US in the region as well as globally," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseasesresearch.

Anti-aging drugs market: competitive vendor landscape

The global anti-aging drugs marketconsists of a large number of players dealing in various segments such as injectable drugs, HRT, topical pharmaceutical agents, etc. The market is dominated by pharmaceutical giants such as Allergan, Galderma, Sanofi, and Merz Pharma. Several other market players are emerging in the market with their novel therapies. The development of drugs for the treatment of growing spasticity disorders such as wrinkles will increase the competition among vendors.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising geriatric population

Rising demand for non-invasive treatment solutions in cosmetology

Market challenges:

Stringent government regulations

High cost of products

Market trends:

Technological advancements

Advent of novel drugs

