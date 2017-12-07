Den 14 december 2016 observationsnoterades aktierna i Eniro AB ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att Bolaget offentliggjort ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget hade ingått ett avtal med Bolagets långivare om anstånd med amorteringar och nyckelvillkor i Bolagets banklån. Enligt pressmeddelandet skulle Bolaget under perioden för avtalet fortsätta förhandla om Bolagets lånevillkor och övrig kapitalstruktur.



I dag den 7 december 2017 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets rekapitaliseringsplan är fullt ut genomförd.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för stamaktierna i Eniro AB (ENRO, ISIN-kod SE0000718017, orderboks-ID 11046) och preferensaktierna i Bolaget (ENRO PREF, ISIN-kod SE0004633956, orderboks-ID 88768) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 7 december 2017.



On December 14, 2016, the shares in Eniro AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had published a press release with information regarding that the Company had reached an agreement with its lenders which meant deferment of principal payments on the Company's bank loans and the key ratio covenants of the loans. According to the press release, the Company had continued negotiations regarding the Company's loan agreement and capital structure during the period of the agreement.



Today on December 7, 2017, the Company published a press release with information that the Company's recapitalization plan is fully completed.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the common shares in Eniro AB (ENRO, ISIN code SE0000718017, order book ID 11046) and the preference shares in the Company (ENRO PREF, ISIN code SE0004633956, order book ID 88768) shall be removed with effect as of today, December 7, 2017.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.