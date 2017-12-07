Global Air Traffic Control Market 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Air Traffic Control Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the Global Air Traffic Control Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% over the period of 2017-2023
The study on Air Traffic Control Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on Air Traffic Control Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type
- Greenfield
- Brownfield
- Positive Displacement
Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector
- Commercial
- defence
Global Air Traffic Control Market by System
- Hardware system
- Software solution
Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application
- Communication
- Navigation
- Surveillance
- Automation
Companies Profiled
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Raytheon Company
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Searidge Technologies
- Nav Canada
- Altys Technologies
- Artisys, S.R.O
- Saipher Atc
- Cyrrus Limited
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Air Traffic Control Market Overview
4. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type 2017 - 2023
5. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector 2017 - 2023
6. Global Air Traffic Control Market by System 2017 - 2023
7. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application 2017 - 2023
8. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
9. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8srw2l/air_traffic
