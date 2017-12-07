Global Air Traffic Control Market 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Traffic Control Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the Global Air Traffic Control Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% over the period of 2017-2023

The study on Air Traffic Control Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on Air Traffic Control Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segments Covered



Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type

Greenfield

Brownfield

Positive Displacement

Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector

Commercial

defence

Global Air Traffic Control Market by System

Hardware system

Software solution

Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

Companies Profiled



Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Searidge Technologies

Nav Canada

Altys Technologies

Artisys, S.R.O

Saipher Atc

Cyrrus Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Air Traffic Control Market Overview



4. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type 2017 - 2023



5. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector 2017 - 2023



6. Global Air Traffic Control Market by System 2017 - 2023



7. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application 2017 - 2023



8. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



9. Companies Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8srw2l/air_traffic





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716