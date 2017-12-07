sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 16:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Air Traffic Control Market 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Traffic Control Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report predicts the Global Air Traffic Control Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% over the period of 2017-2023

The study on Air Traffic Control Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on Air Traffic Control Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Air Traffic Control Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.


Segments Covered

Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type

  • Greenfield
  • Brownfield
  • Positive Displacement

Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector

  • Commercial
  • defence

Global Air Traffic Control Market by System

  • Hardware system
  • Software solution

Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application

  • Communication
  • Navigation
  • Surveillance
  • Automation

Companies Profiled

    • Indra Sistemas, S.A.
    • Raytheon Company
    • Northrop Grumman Corporation
    • Searidge Technologies
    • Nav Canada
    • Altys Technologies
    • Artisys, S.R.O
    • Saipher Atc
    • Cyrrus Limited
    • Lockheed Martin Corporation

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Preface

    2. Executive Summary

    3. Global Air Traffic Control Market Overview

    4. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Type 2017 - 2023

    5. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Sector 2017 - 2023

    6. Global Air Traffic Control Market by System 2017 - 2023

    7. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Application 2017 - 2023

    8. Global Air Traffic Control Market by Regions 2017 - 2023

    9. Companies Covered

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8srw2l/air_traffic

    Media Contact:


    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire