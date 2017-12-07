Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, introduces a new electrical steel coating Voltatex 1230. Its launch extends Axalta's comprehensive portfolio of innovative and ecologically-responsible insulating liquid coatings that protect motors or generators, small transformers and transmitters.

"Our electrical steel coatings have an excellent reputation for delivering remarkable performance for our customers. At Axalta we innovate with purpose. We continually strive to introduce new products to the market that offer increased benefits and extend our customers' offerings; Voltatex 1230 is no exception. This new product complements our existing Voltatex products perfectly," explains Christoph Lomoschitz, Axalta's Global Product Manager for the Energy Solutions business.

Voltatex is a complete range of high-performance varnishes that meet the C3, C5 and C6 insulation classes according to the international AISI-ASTM A 976-9 standards. Like all of Axalta's C3 electrical steel coatings, Voltatex 1230 is an organic-based varnish that delivers increased punchability, exceptional insulation properties and corrosion resistance.

For more information about Voltatex 1230 and all of Axalta's Energy Solutions products, please visit www.electricalinsulation.com.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

