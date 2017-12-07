The latest monthly report from the Department of Energy's Energy Information Agency shows that U.S. PV output in the first nine months of 2017 grew 47% over the same period in 2016, with market growth across the nation. PV represented 1.9% of total generation during this period.

Every state in the U.S. increased its output from solar, from South Dakota, the only remaining state that did not generate ...

