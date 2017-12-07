The "Global Synthetic Resins Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global synthetic resins market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The growth of global synthetic resins market is the high demand from the packaging sector for synthetics resins due to favorable properties, including lightweight and ability to act as an excellent barrier, which allows for their usage in applications such as barrier packaging, shrink wraps, and pharmaceutical packaging.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the global synthetic resins market. Its helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: SUMMARY
PART 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
Market Overview
Category Maturity by Regions
Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers
Cost-saving Opportunities
Major Category Requirements
Major Procurement Pain Points
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
Category Spend Analysis
Demand-Supply Shifts
Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
Key Market Developments
Regional Impact of Trends
Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Procurement Best Practices
History of Innovation
Key Current Technological Innovations
Major Regulatory Frameworks
Strategic Sustainability Practices
Porter's Five Forces
SWOT Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Key Clients
Supplier Cost Breakup
Supplier Positioning Matrix
Supplier Selection Criteria
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
Pricing Models Snapshot
Pricing Model Pros and Cons
Indicative Pricing
Category Negotiation Strategies
PART 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS
SLA Terms
Supplier Evaluation Criteria
Category Risk Analysis
Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
PART 7: TOP SUPPLIERS
- The Dow Chemical
- ExxonMobil
- BASF
- DuPont
- SABIC
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
