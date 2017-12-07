As from December 8, 2017, Alltele Allmänna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget AB will be listed under its new company name A3 Allmänna IT- och Telekomaktiebolaget AB. The company also changes short name to ATRE.



New company name: A3 Allmänna IT- och Telekomaktiebolaget AB -------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: ATRE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0001625534 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 066668 --------------------------------------------------------------------



