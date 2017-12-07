At the request of Lyko Group AB (publ), 556975-8229 , Nasdaq Stockholm AB (publ) has decided that the Lyko Group AB's A-shares will be traded on First North Premier as from December 12, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Lyko Group AB (publ) ca meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 999,534 shares (510,878 A-shares and 488,656 preference shares) as per today's date.



Short name: LYKO A --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,310,012 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010468918 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147038 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556975-8229 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name -------------------- 5000 Consumer Goods -------------------- 5300 Retatail --------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 12, 2017, up and including December 13, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 26 and 101 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on 0708618035.