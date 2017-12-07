Presentation of Posters by Expert Scientists Now Available On-Demand on Crown Bioscience's Website https://www.crownbio.com/eortc17-posters



SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-12-07 16:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, releases scientific posters narrated by leading scientists. These posters were presented at the recent AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics and are now available on-demand on Crown Bioscience's website, https://www.crownbio.com/eortc17-posters.



Crown Bioscience presented more than a dozen scientific posters describing innovations in the field of preclinical cancer research at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2017. The most compelling work is now available on-demand and narrated by Crown Bioscience's scientific experts. The library of poster presentations includes Dr. Henry Li presenting, "Transcriptomic analysis of patient-derived xenografts reveals heterogeneity in human and mouse stroma/immune compartments", Dr. Jie Cai describing "The World's Largest, Well-Characterized PDX Collection", and Dr. Nektaria Papadopoulou detailing the "Interrogation of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Bioluminescent Orthotopic Syngeneic Models of Hepatocellular Carcinoma", among others.



"I am excited to share Crown Bioscience's cutting-edge research with colleagues that were not able to attend AACR-NCI-EORTC," said Dr. Henry Li, Crown Bioscience's Vice President of Biomarker & Diagnostic Technology. "The work presented will help researchers understand how to identify critical biomarkers and improve evaluation of cancer therapies and immunotherapies."



"Crown Bioscience is committed to making valuable contributions to the scientific community," said Laurie Heilmann, Crown Bioscience's Chief Business Officer. "By providing these posters, narrated by the experts behind the science, we hope to deliver insights researchers can use to advance their preclinical drug development programs."



