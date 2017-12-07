Global Application Management Services Market 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 7.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Application Management Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the Global Application Management Services market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on Global Application Management Services market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on Application Management Services market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Application Management Services market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Application Management Services market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segments Covered



Global Application Management Services market by Service

System integration

Modernization

Consulting

Database management

Support & maintenance

Global Application Management Services market by Deployment

Coud

On-premise

Global Application Management Services market by Application

Public sector

Retail

IT & telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Companies Profiled



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Accenture plc

Atos S.E.

Capgemini Group S.A.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Computer Science Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

NTT Data Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Application Management Services market Overview



4. Global Application Management Services market by Service 2017 - 2023



5. Global Application Management Services market by Deployment 2017 - 2023



6. Global Application Management Services market by Application 2017 - 2023



7. Global Application Management Services market by Regions 2017 - 2023



8. Companies Covered



