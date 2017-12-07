DesignInspire gathers more than 220 creative enterprises from 11 countries and regions showcasing over 620 designs and installations. Creative enterprises from Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, Poland and Sweden are also featuring their innovative products and services.



The thematic pavilion "Urbanovation" showcases designers that explore integrating design and innovation into urban life in the areas of: URBAN RESIDENCE, POWER-UP STUDIO and IDEA MART.



HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Selina Fan Tel: +852 2584 4298 Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Dec 7, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural DesignInspire, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, started its three-day run today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). More than 220 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions are participating in the debut show, showcasing over 620 design objects and products. DesignInspire presents global creativity, the latest design trends and styles, to provide creative solutions for the industry and create business opportunities. The exhibition is open to the public for free."Design should place people foremost and aim to change our lives for the better," said Raymond Yip, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director. "The thematic pavilion 'Urbanovation' showcases the works of 27 brands and innovators that explore integrating creative design ideas into urban life to create a better society. Besides promoting the creative industries, we hope the exhibition will enable public visitors to enjoy global creativity and heighten their appreciation of design."DesignInspire features several thematic zones. Supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission, the thematic pavilion "Urbanovation" showcases designers exploring the integration of creative design ideas into urban life, in the areas of: URBAN RESIDENCE, POWER-UP STUDIO and IDEA MART. These include the mini-residence OPod, which serves to address the issue of Hong Kong's housing shortage; the "Longevity Design House," which employs elderly-friendly technology and services; the world's first smart voice-ring ORII; and the imseDOME, which features a 360-degree virtual environment. Other featured exhibits include Tesla electric cars, service robots and smart buildings. Visitors can experience life in the future through exhibits and interactive games. Virtual reality and augmented reality demonstrations are also featured at the fairground, where visitors can experience and explore innovative displays from around the world.- Italy: DesignInspire Partner CountryFeaturing "Italy Makes A Difference," Partner Country, Italy, presents Italian architect Dario Curatolo, who has curated more than 130 products of distinctive Italian design, including the latest Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and the Ducati motorbike. The exhibit best exemplifies Italian design excellence. Other international pavilions, including the Australian state of Victoria, Japan, Korea, Poland and Sweden, are also showcasing their latest designs and innovations, facilitating creative exchanges among designers from around the world. Visitors interested in purchasing innovative design products can stop by the SHOP for their favourite items.- Creativity-inspiring events at the exhibitionDesignInspire will feature a series of "INNOTALKS" seminars to explore hot-button issues such as "Urbanovation" and new global design trends, with more than 60 experts from the creative industries sharing their ideas and experience. Li & Fung Ltd, Tesla and MakeBlock will explore innovative ideas that have changed urban life. Renowned designer Tommy Li will share his inspiration and tips, while Christian Yang of Dustykid; Fly For Miles's Regis Cheung; photographer and instagramer Kevin Mak; and illustrator Tony Electric; will discuss cross-industry ideas to inspire more innovative designs and create a lifestyle for the future. Meanwhile, TEDx Hong Kong will stage the "Now You See Me" conference at DesignInspire.Design is not only for viewing but for people to experience. A number of DIY workshops will be held at DesignInspire, where participants can try a wide range of activities, including computer coding, architectural design, ceramic or 3D prosthetic arm assembling, glass engraving, illustration design and assembling Quartz movement watch. Parents and children can enjoy family time in a creative setting. A play area, where children can watch the "5th Hong Kong RBL Robot Boxing Competitions," will also be set up on Saturday (9 December) at the InnoTalks area.- Hong Kong creative force showcase eye-catching exhibitsSponsored by Create Hong Kong* of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the "Hong Kong Creative Force" Pavilion showcases a series of local designs and brands that combines practicality, aesthetics, lifestyle, commercial and design elements. The pavilion features the design collaboration project "Happy Innovations," where more than 20 local budding design talents co-create a happy city. The pavilion is also showcasing the temporary urban experiment "Seating for Socializing (SOS)," which used 27 steel cubes to help make better use of urban space and transform Hong Kong's public spaces into more sociable places. Other creative local design projects include "Happy Oasis," "Miniature Design," "DesignXcel," and a series of creative branding success stories and new media promotional cases. Winning entries from the 2017 HK4As Kam Fan Awards are also on display at DesignInspire. The exhibition will provide a platform for Hong Kong enterprises to showcase their unique commercial products and services to local and overseas visitors and help designers explore more business opportunities.Held concurrently with DesignInspire are the Business of IP Asia Forum (7-8 December), Hong Kong International Franchising Show (6-8 December), and the inaugural SmartBiz Expo (6-8 December). The parallel shows cover such sectors as design, technology, entrepreneurship, branding and IP management, creating strong synergy and providing SMEs with one-stop value-adding solutions.*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.DesignInspireDate: 7-9 December 2017 (Thursday to Saturday)Opening Hours: 7-8 December 9:30am-7pm; 9 December 9:30am-6:30pmVenue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3DEFree AdmissionWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hkPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2k779OWAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.