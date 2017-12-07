The state's Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) announces tender for 43 individual solar plants located in taluks - small districts dotted across the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), a state-backed developer of energy projects in India, has today issued a tender totaling 860 MW for the deployment of 43 solar farms.

The projects are to be dispersed equally across the state of Karnataka, each one a 20 MW installation, located in an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...