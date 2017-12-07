According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global bottled water marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005472/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bottled water market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Bottled Water Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global bottled water market into three major product segments:

Bottled spring water

Still drinking water

Sparkling water

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global bottled spring water market

The global bottled spring water market is growing due to various factors such as growing awareness of the health benefits of bottled spring water, product innovations, rising demand for flavored bottled spring water, and various others. Spring water is generally collected from an underground source and contains a lot of minerals. It is slightly alkaline in nature. Therefore, the consumption of bottled spring water helps to maintain the pH level in the body.

Bottled spring water is perceived to be pure because it contains less number of contaminants. This factor encourages consumers toward the purchase of bottled spring water. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing more products to bottled spring water category owing to the consumers' demand. One of the trends is adding more flavors as it attracts consumers. For example, in 2017, Nourishco entered the flavored water segment by launching Himalayan Orchard Pure, which is noncarbonated, natural mineral water with 100% natural flavors and no preservatives.

Global still drinking water market

Still drinking water is a noncarbonated water, and comes as both flavored and unflavored. In terms of revenue, still drinking water is dominating the global bottled water market. This is mainly due to the rise in urbanization, rising health consciousness, demand for on-the-go bottled water products, packaging innovations, and introduction of new flavors.

"Owing to the rising health consciousness, consumers prefer to drink still drinking water instead of carbonated drinks. This is having a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rising urbanization has increased environment pollution leading to fear of water contamination. Hence, there is a need to rely on bottled water for pure drinking water. New packaging innovations and flavors are expected to drive the global still drinking water market in the future," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Global sparkling water market

The global sparkling water market is growing at a faster rate owing to various driving factors such as the introduction of innovative flavors, rising obesity rates, emergence of zero calorie variant, expansion of distribution network, and various other factors. Many consumers are moving away from carbonated drinks owing to the increasing awareness of the negative impacts they can have on the human body.

"Consumers perceive sparkling water to be a better alternative to carbonated beverages. Owing to rising concern about obesity rates, consumers are increasingly drinking sparkling water after a meal, thereby accelerating the growth of the market. Changing taste preferences encourage consumers to try various products, which has led to the growth of the market," says Manjunath

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Browse Related Reports:

Global Protein Ingredients Market 2016-2020

Global Popcorn Market 2017-2021

Global Flavored Cigar Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171207005472/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com