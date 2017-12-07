sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 17:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2015-2017 & 2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 16.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report predicts the global UV disinfection equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on UV disinfection equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global UV disinfection equipment market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global UV disinfection equipment market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global UV Disinfection Equipment market by Application

  • Air Treatment
  • Water Treatment
  • Surface Disinfection
  • Air Treatment
  • Process Water Treatment

Companies Profiled

  • Xylem Inc.
  • American Ultraviolet, Inc
  • Trojan Technologies
  • Enaqua
  • Evoqua Water Technologies
  • Aquionics
  • First Light Technologies Inc.
  • Severn Trent Services
  • Atlantium Technologies
  • Calgon Carbon Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global UV Disinfection Equipment market Overview

4. Global UV Disinfection Equipment market by Application 2017 - 2023

5. Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Regions 2017 - 2023

6. Companies Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bk339/uv_disinfection

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire