Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2015-2017 & 2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 16.3%

The "UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the global UV disinfection equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on UV disinfection equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global UV disinfection equipment market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global UV disinfection equipment market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global UV Disinfection Equipment market by Application
- Air Treatment
- Water Treatment
- Surface Disinfection
- Process Water Treatment
Companies Profiled
- Xylem Inc.
- American Ultraviolet, Inc
- Trojan Technologies
- Enaqua
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Aquionics
- First Light Technologies Inc.
- Severn Trent Services
- Atlantium Technologies
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global UV Disinfection Equipment market Overview
4. Global UV Disinfection Equipment market by Application 2017 - 2023
5. Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
6. Companies Covered
