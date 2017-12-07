The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 December 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 06 December 2017 102.79p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue100.89p per ordinary share







07 December 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45