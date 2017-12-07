The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) production equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global MEMS production equipment market by end-user, which includes consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: MEMS becoming an integral part of consumer electronic devices

MEMS is increasingly being used in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. MEMS in mobile devices are used to tap, scroll, tilt, rotate, and switch between horizontal and vertical displays. The incoming deployment of new standards such as LTE network will have an impact on RF components, boosting the demand for MEMS. Apart from providing additional functionalities to these devices, MEMS also consume less power. Wearables, which include smart watches, fitness trackers, and smart glasses are yet another category of electronic devices, fostering large-scale demand for sensors.

Market trend: increasing bio-medical applications of MEMS pressure sensors

MEMS pressure sensors are being used in the healthcare industry, especially in diagnostic, monitoring, surgical, and therapeutic devices, due to their small form factor and the use of bio-compatible material for manufacturing these sensors. MEMS pressure sensors are found in invasive, implantable, and non-invasive medical applications.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research, "The increase of biomedical applications of MEMS pressure sensors will have a profound impact on the healthcare segment due to miniaturization and the increasing demand for sophisticated medical devices. Therefore, the adoption of MEMS pressure sensors will increase significantly during the forecast period".

Market challenge: declining prices of consumer electronics

Manufacturers in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors operate at very low-profit margins and tend to reduce their variable manufacturing costs. One of the components of variable costs is the cost of raw materials, wherein manufacturers tend to bargain with suppliers during a purchase. The intense bargaining from MEMS production equipment vendors has resulted in reduced profitability.

Key vendors in the market

ASML

Applied Materials

LAM Research

The global MEMS production equipment market is concentrated owing to the presence of few established and regional vendors. The entry of new players is limited due to the presence of high entry barriers, however, technological advancements in the semiconductor industry will intensify the level of competition among the existing vendors. MEMS device manufacturers are focusing extensively on R&D investments and technological innovations to provide better functionality and meet the requirements of end-consumers.

