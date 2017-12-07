Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: NOTICE PURSUANT TO LR18.4.5 - CHANGE OF DEPOSITARY BANK 07-Dec-2017 / 16:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company 7 December 2017 NOTICE PURSUANT TO LR18.4.5 - CHANGE OF DEPOSITARY BANK Almaty, 7 December 2017. Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company (the "Bank") announces that The Bank of New York Mellon (formerly The Bank of New York) (the "New Depositary") has replaced Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the "Outgoing Depositary") as depositary for the Bank's programme (the "GDR Programme") for the issuance of global depositary receipts representing common shares of the Bank ("GDRs") which was established pursuant to the deposit agreement dated 20 December 2006 entered into between the Bank and the Outgoing Depositary (the "Deposit Agreement"). The New Depositary's appointment as depositary under the Deposit Agreement has become effective from today, 7 December 2017. The Deposit Agreement has been replaced by a new deposit agreement (the "Restated Deposit Agreement") with the New Depositary, and terms and conditions of the GDRs have been amended, in each case effective from today, 7 December 2017, except for certain changes coming into force upon expiration of three months after the New Depositary having given notice to registered holders of GDRs ("GDR Holders") on the change of such terms and conditions. Also, the Bank has executed a deed poll, effective from today, 7 December 2017 (the "Deed Poll"), in favour of the GDR Holders under which GDR Holders will have certain limited rights against the Bank. The Bank as custodian under the GDR Programme appointed by the Outgoing Depositary has also been replaced by Kazkommertsbank Joint Stock Company (the "New Custodian") with effect from today, 7 December 2017. Information regarding the New Depositary The New Depositary is an entity established in the State of New York, and is a state chartered New York banking corporation and a member of the United States Federal Reserve System, subject to regulation and supervision principally by the United States Federal Reserve Board and the New York State Department of Financial Services. The Bank of New York Mellon was constituted in 1784 in the State of New York. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, a Delaware bank holding company. The New Depositary's registered office is located at 225 Liberty Street, New York, New York 10286 and its principal administrative offices are located at 101 Barclay Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10286. A copy of the New Depositary's Articles of Association, as amended, is available for inspection at the offices of The Bank of New York Mellon, London branch, at One Canada Square, London, E14 5AL, United Kingdom. Information regarding the New Custodian The New Custodian is Kazkommertsbank Joint Stock Company, a legal entity established under Kazakhstan law. The New Custodian holds securities for the New Depositary under a custody agreement entered into between the New Depositary and the New Custodian. GDR Holders do not need to take any action in connection with this notice. Certified or conformed copies of the Restated Deposit Agreement and Deed Poll will be filed with the New Depositary and the New Custodian and will be available to GDR Holders for inspection during normal business hours on any business day at the specified offices of the New Depositary and any agent, which may be appointed by the New Depositary pursuant to the Restated Deposit Agreement, and at the main office of the New Custodian, which is, as of the date of this announcement, at 135-zh Gagarin Avenue, 050060, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan. For more information on The Bank of New York Mellon, please visit www.bnymellon.com [1]. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Halyk Group Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006. In July 2017, Halyk Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest bank in Kazakhstan by total assets. With total assets of KZT 8,674.6 billion as at 30 September 2017, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. Halyk Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 719 branches and outlets (including 220 branches and outlets of Kazkommertsbank) across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. 