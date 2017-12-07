Technavio's latest market research report on the global pneumonia therapeutics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The development of safer vaccines and drugs with higher efficacies will drive the growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market. Also, the newer drugs, which will be able to treat the disease more effectively and improve patient adherence, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global pneumonia therapeutics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Strong pipeline

Rising global initiatives for pneumonia treatment

Rise in respiratory infection cases

Strong pipeline

There is an increase in pipeline molecules in the respiratory disorder drugs market due to consistent funding for R&D. This is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. At present, there are 17 molecules which are in Phase III of clinical trials for the treatment of pneumonia. For example, one of the popular funding bodies, Bill Melinda Gates Foundation is supporting new vaccine development by providing financial aid to combat pneumococcal disease in neonates.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research, "Vendors are trying to develop novel drugs as there is evidence of an increase in resistance against the existing drugs. For instance, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority provided USD 32 million to The Medicines Company, for the development of next-generation antibiotics."

Rising global initiatives for pneumonia treatment

The goal of integrated Global Action Plan for Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD) by WHO and UNICEF is to stop preventable morbidity due to diseases like pneumonia. It ensures better access to appropriate prophylactic and treatment measures for every child through the integration of critical services and interventions for the creation of a healthy environment. The initiative seeks to reduce mortality due to pneumonia to less than 3 per 1,000 live births by 2025. The GAPPD aims to reduce the incidence of severe pneumonia in children less than five years of age by 75% when compared with 2010 levels.

"Various other initiatives have also been taken by the healthcare organization for reduction of child mortality rates. Important recommendations have been made by United Nations Commission on life-saving commodities for increasing access and use of pneumonia treatments and other life-saving commodities. The United Nations Commission on Information and Accountability has taken on the role of monitoring programs related to the health of women and children," says Sapna.

Rise in respiratory infection cases

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is witnessing a surge due to respiratory tract infections. For example, the numbers of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) have been increasing over the years. The high prevalence of CAP and VAP shows unmet clinical needs leading to further increase in demand for pneumonia drugs in the market.

As per the Thorax journal, part of British Medical Journal, CAP is one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in patients above 65 years. The increase in CAP can be attributed to delay in reporting less severe cases to the hospitals, which were previously handled by primary care.

