Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT) announces today a research collaboration agreement with Xingtai People's Hospital, Xingtai City, China. Within the frame of the agreement, Median's MediScan image analysis technology will be used to conduct lung cancer screening programs organized under the aegis of Xingtai People's Hospital in Xingtai City. These programs are critically important to improving the health of the people of Xingtai City since the incidence of and mortality associated with lung cancer have increased dramatically in China and become a nationwide public health issue, giving rise to an increased burden on patients, healthcare professionals, and society.

Healthcare professionals at Xingtai People's Hospital will use MediScan for the identification and monitoring of suspicious nodules found in pulmonary CT scans of asymptomatic patients. Thanks to the use of MediScan in screening programs by Xingtai People's Hospital, the population of Xingtai will have access to cutting-edge software technology based on artificial intelligence principles, specifically designed to transform the identification and management of cancer lesions found in medical images.

Median's Mediscan technology provides advanced functionalities for the automated detection, quantification and follow up of various abnormalities, including suspicious pulmonary nodules, visible in CT images. The technology will enable Xingtai People's Hospital health professionals to optimize the detection of pulmonary nodules in screened populations, enabling earliest detection of suspicious lesions in patients. Many medical reports and scientific publications show thatearly detection of lung cancer greatly increases the chances for successful treatment1

''We are pleased to establish this important collaboration with Xingtai People's Hospital. Recent reports estimate that in 2015, there were 4.3 million patients newly diagnosed with cancer and more than 2.8 million patient deaths in China, with lung cancer being the most common cancer and the leading cause of death2. A core value at Median is putting the patient first and as such we are developing innovative technologies aimed at supporting the identification, screening and monitoring of this important patient population,'' said Jeanne Hecht, Chief Operating Officer at Median Technologies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and has been awarded the "Listed Company" prize, 2017 Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50 program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

