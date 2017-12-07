Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Thomas as an independent director, as recommended by its Remuneration and Appointments Committee. The appointment will be submitted to shareholders for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held in Paris on April 20, 2018.

Patrick Thomas is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Ardian, a private equity firm that manages and/or advises €65 billion in assets in Europe, North America and Asia. Mr. Thomas is also a director of Renault, where he is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Appointments and Governance Committee and the Audit, Risks and Ethics Committee. He chairs the boards of Hermès International subsidiaries Shang-Xia Trading (China) and Full More Group (Hong Kong). Mr. Thomas is also Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Laurent Perrier and Massily Holding and is a member of the Supervisory Boards of Leica Camera AG and Château Palmer. During his career, he has held a wide variety of executive positions with Pernod Ricard, Lancaster Group, William Grant and, lastly, Hermès International, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2014. Mr. Thomas graduated from the ESCP business school.

Mr. Thomas will support Teleperformance in successfully leading the ambitious growth plan for its businesses by sharing both his extensive experience as an executive and director of international corporations and his expertise in fast growing business environments.

Based on the opinion issued by the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, the Board of Directors intends to appoint Mr. Thomas as its lead director, in a commitment to meeting the highest standards of corporate governance and complying with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef governance code.

Following his appointment, the Board now comprises fourteen directors, of whom six are women (43%) and nine are independent (64%). Six different nationalities are represented.

"For many years, Patrick Thomas has led companies based in a variety of countries, all of which are market leaders in very different business segments. His appointment has strengthened and further enhanced Teleperformance's Board of Directors. His more than 40 years of experience in highly demanding, international environments will provide a critical advantage for the Group, which is continuing to expand its global leadership. In addition, the appointment of a lead director attests to the Group's commitment to aligning its governance with its new scope of business," explained Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to welcome Patrick to our expanding Teleperformance family around the globe."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

