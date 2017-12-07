Audionamix releases XTRAX STEMS, fully-automatic 3 stem separator

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Audionamix, the industry leader in audio source separation, is officially releasing XTRAX STEMS, the world's first fully-automatic stem creator. XTRAX STEMS can easily separate any song into its drum, vocal and remaining music components. Created for DJs, music producers and remix artists, XTRAX STEMS allows users to create multitrack content to control during live sets, opening up possibilities for easy remixing, sampling and a capella creation like never before!

XTRAX STEMS can be used also by musicians to practice along with their favorite tracks. Singers and drummers can play along with the song with the vocals or drums turned off. They can also listen to soloed vocal or drum parts to spot all the details of the original performance, vocal harmonies, and mixing techniques.

XTRAX STEMS serves as an entry level product to Audionamix's award winning product line, which also includes ADX TRAX Pro, ADX SVC and ADX VVC.

XTRAX STEMS Features

Automatic 3 Part Separation - Vocals, Drums, Remaining Music

Individual Stems Export

Volume and Pan Mix Controls

Works on Mono and Stereo Files up to 96 kHz/32 bits

Four Powerful Cloud-based Separation Algorithms

XTRAX STEMS System Requirements

Mac-Only (Mac OS 10.11 - 10.13)

Requires High Speed Internet Connection

XTRAX STEMS Pricing

XTRAX STEMS will retail for $99, with an introductory price of $74 through December 13th, 2017.

About Audionamix

Since 2003, Audionamix has established itself as the global leader in audio source separation. Based on years of audio signal processing research, the company developed the revolutionary, patented ADX Technology, and continues to pioneer audio solutions for the film, broadcast and music industries. As the 2014 Pro Sound Network NAMM "Best Of Show" winner, and 2017 Electronic Musician Editor's Choice Award, Audionamix has demonstrated technical expertise in isolating and separating elements from master recordings to empower content owners, engineers, producers and artists to create exciting new productions, and unlock television and movie assets for worldwide distribution. For more information, please visit http://audionamix.com.

