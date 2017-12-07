INGENICO: INGENICO GROUP expands its footprint in Asia with the acquisition of Airlink

Press Release Paris,

December 7, 2017

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the acquisition of Airlink, a leading value added reseller in Taiwan.

Based in Taipei and employing more than 100 people, Airlink provides customized payment solutions to acquirers and retailers, including POS terminals, field services and software development.

Through its extensive knowledge of the local market and its strong relationships with leading local banks, acquirers and large merchants, the company will enable Ingenico to grow its position in Taiwan and further strengthen its position in Northeast Asia.

With more than 250,000 payment terminals deployed, the Taiwanese market is expected to steadily grow in the coming years, as the government encourages the shift from cash towards electronic transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome the Airlink team to Ingenico Group." said Patrice Le Marre, Executive Vice President for Ingenico's Banks & Acquirers Business Unit. "Airlink's leading position will help us accelerate our development in the dynamic Taiwanese market. Its comprehensive portfolio of services dedicated to terminal estates is a key asset in a country where electronic payments are ramping up quickly."

"After having made Airlink a leading payment solutions provider in Taiwan, we are confident that Ingenico's expertise in integrated payment services will guarantee the evolution and the development of the business, bringing innovative solutions to our customers." said Peter Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Airlink.

The transaction closing will be subject to the approval of the local authorities.

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

