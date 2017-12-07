LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- At the request of IIROC, Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AXQ) (the "Corporation") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

'Axe Exploration Inc" is a Canadian-based mining exploration Company whose primary mission is the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

