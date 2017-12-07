UAE Palm Oil Industry Report 2017-2023: Market Overview, Product, Application & Regions

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Palm Oil Market: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the UAE palm oil market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the period of 2017-2023
The study on UAE palm oil market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on UAE palm oil market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the UAE palm oil market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the UAE palm oil market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
UAE Palm Oil Market by Product
- Palm Kernel Oil
- Palm Kernel Cake
- Crude Palm Oil
- Others
UAE Palm Oil Market by Application
- Bio-diesel
- Edible Oil
- Lubricants
- Surfactants
- Cosmetics
- Others
Companies Profiled
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- IOI Corp.
- Alami Group
- ADM
- United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited
- Cargill Inc.
- PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
- Musim Mas Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. UAE Palm Oil Market Overview
4. UAE Palm Oil Market by Product 2017 - 2023
5. UAE Palm Oil Market by Application 2017 - 2023
6. UAE Palm Oil Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsz357/uae_palm_oil
