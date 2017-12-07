sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 18:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UAE Palm Oil Industry Report 2017-2023: Market Overview, Product, Application & Regions

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UAE Palm Oil Market: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report predicts the UAE palm oil market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the period of 2017-2023

The study on UAE palm oil market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Row for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on UAE palm oil market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the UAE palm oil market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the UAE palm oil market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

UAE Palm Oil Market by Product

  • Palm Kernel Oil
  • Palm Kernel Cake
  • Crude Palm Oil
  • Others

UAE Palm Oil Market by Application

  • Bio-diesel
  • Edible Oil
  • Lubricants
  • Surfactants
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Wilmar International Ltd.
  • IOI Corp.
  • Alami Group
  • ADM
  • United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited
  • Cargill Inc.
  • ADM
  • Wilmar International Ltd.
  • PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
  • Musim Mas Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. UAE Palm Oil Market Overview

4. UAE Palm Oil Market by Product 2017 - 2023

5. UAE Palm Oil Market by Application 2017 - 2023

6. UAE Palm Oil Market by Regions 2017 - 2023

7. Companies Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vsz357/uae_palm_oil

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire