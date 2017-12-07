Regulatory News:

ANF Immobilier (Paris:ANF) today announced the outcome of the simplified public tender offer initiated by Icade for ANF Immobilier shares opened on November 16, 2017.

According to the results published today by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), a total number of 5,275,283 shares was purchased in the offer.

Icade now owns 16,091,464 ANF Immobilier shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 84.65% of the share capital and at least 84.28% of the voting rights in this company(1)

The offer comes after Icade acquired Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier on October 23, 2017.

About ANF Immobilier

ANF Immobilier (ISIN: FR0000063091) is a listed real estate investment company that focuses on commercial real estate, value creation and supporting large, dynamic, regional cities in France. It currently has operations in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse. Listed on Euronext Paris, ANF Immobilier is included in the EPRA real estate index.

http://www.anf-immobilier.com

This press release is solely for information purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell or purchase securities nor a request for such an offer in any country, including France. This press release may not be distributed in or sent to the United States of America and may not be used to solicit any person in the United States of America for the purchase or sale of ANF Immobilier securities. Icade does not solicit ANF Immobilier shareholders in the United States of America to tender their ANF Immobilier securities. The circulation, publication or dissemination of this press release is prohibited in any country in which such circulation, publication or dissemination would constitute a violation of the applicable law or regulations or would subject Icade to any legal requirements.

(1) Based on a share capital of 19,009,271 shares representing 19,092,888 voting rights, in accordance with the 2nd alinea of article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation.

