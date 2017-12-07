The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies will be announcing its fourth edition during a press conference to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday 21 Rabi Al Awwal 1439h/ December 9, 2017 at the Al Kaznah Meeting Room in St. Regis Hotel, Nation Towers, Abu Dhabi Corniche. The Forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Organized during 23-25 Rabi Al Awwal 1439h/ 11-13 December 2017, under the theme Global Peace and the Fear of Islam: Countering the Spread of Extremism, the fourth Forum will be chaired by HE Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and chief architect of the Marrakesh Declaration. It will be attended by senior officials, ministers of Islamic countries, and an elite of high-level scholars, decision-makers, intellectuals and media figures who will be contributing towards discussing strategic solutions on how to re-establish the Muslim world in positive terms while simultaneously dissolving the false notions of the Muslim world in the midst of modern Islamic paranoia.

Alongside HE Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah will be HE Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, who will give an overview of the event and answer any questions the audience members may have. This is considered as a necessary permeation so that critical information can be distilled to over the wider public regarding the Forum's activities that have been executed and plans for the future in line with its vision.

The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is pleased to invite journalists and media representatives to attend the press conference that will shed light on the event's agenda and the variety of topics to be discussed by participants, particularly the escalating prevalence of Islamophobia and increasing accusations against Islam and Muslims.

The Forum kindly asks journalists and media representatives wishing to cover the press conference to arrive at least one hour prior to the press conference to complete their registration. It is also requested that all media representatives take part in covering the various activities and events of the fourth Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies. The activities of this year are plentiful and vast, and media representatives are invited to recognize the broad range of subtopics that will be covered as a cumulative contribution towards global peace. General sessions have been divided into several themes including the role of violence in the dialectic between religion and identity, the root instigations that have caused fear in the global populous of Islam, and the development of strategies that need to take place for Islam to reintegrate harmoniously with the wider society in the modern climate. We are also holding surgical workshops that tackle more specific concerns including jihad and its misnomers, the link of Islamophobia with media representation of Islam, and the concerns of the Western world of Islamic developments in the contemporary period. The Forum requests if a balance can be achieved that represents the breadth and depth of this year's conference in light of the Forum's goals and organizational activities.

