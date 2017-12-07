Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal sulfosuccinate marketreport. This market research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global sulfosuccinate market is extremely competitive and highly fragmented with the presence of many multinational, regional, and local vendors. However, it holds about 1% of the parent market, which makes it a very niche market. The threat of competition among vendors is expected to always remain high due to established market players. Most of the vendors are present in the Americas. These players have manufacturing facilities across the globe and offer a wide range of brand portfolio and solutions. The demand for sulfosuccinate is increasing in EMEA due to the high consumption of laundry detergents, high industrial growth, and the expansion of oil refineries.

"The increasing scope in niche application segments such as textiles, petroleum processing, agrochemicals, and drilling and mining is expected to foster the demand for sulfosuccinate during the forecast period. The rising research and development activities in these niche applications is a major trend witnessed in the market," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Croda International

Croda International is a supplier of specialty raw materials to various industries. It has three core business sectors: Personal Care, Life Sciences, and Performance Technologies. Its products find application in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, cosmetics, home care, explosives, and polymer manufacturing and processing industries. The company manufactures sulfosuccinate-based derivatives for various application sectors.

Cytec Solvay Group

Cytec Solvay Group focuses mainly on the development of mining operations. Its primary objective is to provide productive solutions to customers, at a reduced processing cost. The company manufactures a wide range of sulfosuccinate surfactants under the brand name, AEROSOL. Cytec offers docusate sodium or dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate that is used as an emulsifier, and as wetting; dispersing; and solubilizing agents in pharmaceuticals.

Huntsman

Huntsman is into the manufacturing and distribution of differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products. The company serves industries such as chemicals, plastics, automotive, furniture, and packaging. Its Advanced Materials segment provides basic solid and liquid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, matting, and curing agents. Sulfosuccinate falls under the Performance Products business segment of the company.

Stepan Company

Stepan Company caters to the market through three segments such as Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It is one of the largest manufacturers of surfactants in the world, as it offers a wide range that includes anionic; cationic; non-ionic; and amphoteric surfactants. Sulfosuccinate falls under the Surfactants business segment of Stepan Company. It manufactures various sulfosuccinate-based derivatives for different applications.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company offers solutions for clean energy generation and conservation, clean water, and increased agricultural productivity. Its diverse product portfolio includes advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and agro-sciences. Sulfosuccinate falls under the Performance Materials and Chemicals business segment of the company. It manufactures three series of anionic sulfosuccinate surfactants under the trade name: TRITON GR.

