Global Dyes and Pigments Procurement Market 2017: Investments in Spend Management and Demand Forecasting

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Dyes and Pigments - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Dyes and Pigments Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Dye and pigment manufacturers are increasingly offering integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions rather than standalone offerings of dyes or pigments to mitigate these challenges arising from commoditization. The integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions include consultations to help with color selection, technical advice on selection of appropriate machinery, logistical support, industry-specific customization of coloring solutions to suit unique requirements, extensive support services, and extended warranties.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to invest in spend management and demand forecasting measures. Procurement managers need to integrate procurement planning and contract management activities by their spend and prevailing market conditions.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global dyes and pigments market is a rising demand for organic dyes and pigments. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of toxic chemicals in dyes and pigments and stringent environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to invest in the development of non-hazardous organic dyes and pigments.
Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the difficulty in assessing supplier's capability to provide on-time delivery. The availability of raw materials, such as benzene, naphthene, sulphuric acid, caustic potash, oleum, and nitric acid, used in the manufacture of dyes and pigments is subject to factors such as demand-supply dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- BASF
- DuPont
- Huntsman
- Clariant
- DIC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppx66r/global_dyes_and
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716