Global Dyes and Pigments Procurement Market 2017: Investments in Spend Management and Demand Forecasting

Global Dyes and Pigments Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Dye and pigment manufacturers are increasingly offering integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions rather than standalone offerings of dyes or pigments to mitigate these challenges arising from commoditization. The integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions include consultations to help with color selection, technical advice on selection of appropriate machinery, logistical support, industry-specific customization of coloring solutions to suit unique requirements, extensive support services, and extended warranties.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to invest in spend management and demand forecasting measures. Procurement managers need to integrate procurement planning and contract management activities by their spend and prevailing market conditions.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global dyes and pigments market is a rising demand for organic dyes and pigments. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of toxic chemicals in dyes and pigments and stringent environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to invest in the development of non-hazardous organic dyes and pigments.

Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the difficulty in assessing supplier's capability to provide on-time delivery. The availability of raw materials, such as benzene, naphthene, sulphuric acid, caustic potash, oleum, and nitric acid, used in the manufacture of dyes and pigments is subject to factors such as demand-supply dynamics.

