Black Brain Health LLC Launches CogGevity(R) Advanced Brain Nutrition Brain Health Supplement

Breakthrough Product Developed By Team of Internationally Renowned Neurologists and Neuroscientists at UCLA Medical Center and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies Led By Dr. Keith Black, Chairman and Professor, Department of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Black Brain Health, LLC, a venture funded company focusing on brain health longevity, has officially launched CogGevity® Advanced Brain Nutrition, a proprietary dietary supplement comprised of six key ingredients - including a patent based on the synergistic combination of two of the product's ingredients - shown in clinical research to yield significant brain health benefits.

Developed by a team of neurologists and neuroscientists at UCLA Medical Center and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, CogGevity® works in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle to help maintain a healthy brain.

Combined in one soft gel capsule, the new supplement blends six safe and thoroughly tested ingredients specifically designed for the brain in exacting proportions. Each ingredient has special role and function to play within the brain and work well together integrated in one formula. The CogGevity formula also has a patent based on the synergistic combination of two of its core ingredients (DHA and Fisetin). The formulation contains:

Longvida® Optimized Curcumin , a patented form of curcumin that is absorbed into the blood stream for maximum effect backed by considerable research and clinical trials;

, a patented form of curcumin that is absorbed into the blood stream for maximum effect backed by considerable research and clinical trials; DHA (Omega-3) , an essential Omega-3 fatty acid, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is a major structural component of the brain promoting optimal neuronal function and supports synaptic membrane structure and function, healthy neurotransmitter function, and support of the stability and fluidity of cellular membranes;

, an essential Omega-3 fatty acid, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is a major structural component of the brain promoting optimal neuronal function and supports synaptic membrane structure and function, healthy neurotransmitter function, and support of the stability and fluidity of cellular membranes; EPA (Omega-3) , another important Omega-3 fatty acid, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) supports cognitive function for maximum brain health;

, another important Omega-3 fatty acid, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) supports cognitive function for maximum brain health; Fisetin , an important flavonoid (plant phytochemical) found in certain fruits and vegetables shown in animal studies to support memory and mental function. Fisetin's antioxidant properties are believed to promote memory storage by forming strong connections between neurons in the brain, and provide support against free radicals;

, an important flavonoid (plant phytochemical) found in certain fruits and vegetables shown in animal studies to support memory and mental function. Fisetin's antioxidant properties are believed to promote memory storage by forming strong connections between neurons in the brain, and provide support against free radicals; Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract, a naturally occurring polyphenols (compounds in plants that have antioxidant properties) that can help reduce the formation of free radicals in the body and have neurosupportive effects;

Vitamin D, which supports overall brain structure and function by working with Omega-3 fatty acids to support cognitive function and contains powerful immune support, essential for brain health. CogGevity helps you meet your daily needs for this essential vitamin.

The CogGevity® Scientific Advisory Board members, who are experts in the medical, neuroscience and lifestyle management fields, include: Keith Black, MD, Founder/Chairman and Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Director, Maxine Dunitz Neurosurgical Institute Ruth and Lawrence Harvey Chair in Neuroscience at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Kristen Willeumier, PhD, Neuroscientist-Advisor; Greg Cole, PhD, Developer, Alzheimer Research Lab Professor, UCLA Department of Medicine & Neurology; Sally Frautschy, PhD, Developer/Professor-in-Residence of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Alzheimer Research Lab Professor, Department of Medicine and Neurology; Vernon Williams, MD, Neurologist-Advisor and Director of the Kerlan-Jobe Center for Sports Neurology; Andrea Donsky, Nutritionist-Advisor/Registered Holistic Nutritionist (R.H.N) and Founder of Naturally Savvy Media Inc.; Paulette Lambert, Nutritionist-Advisor/R.D., C.D.E. - Director of Nutrition for California Health and Longevity Institute; and Angela Whittaker, Stress Management-Advisor a noted expert in stress management and meditation.

"Preserving brain health is the key towards promoting a more active and productive life as we grow older. CogGevity® is created to work together with proper nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep and stress management to help achieve maximum brain function for life. We are extremely excited to officially launch CogGevity® and proud to join with a scientific advisory board comprised of several of the most noted neurologists and neuroscientists under the guidance of our company's founder world-renowned brain expert-surgeon, Dr. Keith Black," said Scott Barnum, CEO of Black Brain Health LLC.

"Our genes do not fully determine our fate - what we do on a daily basis to promote health and wellness - including our brain health - can help prepare us to thrive as we age. As we continue to live longer than ever before, it is essential that we begin nourishing and supporting our brains early and properly. CogGevity® Advanced Brain Nutrition is part of a daily regimen to help ensure brain health for the long term," said Advisory Board member and product ambassador Dr. Kristen Willeumier.

