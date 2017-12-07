Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) continues to build its presence in the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector with the closing of its latest acquisition. Glance acquired Blockimpact, a blockchain and cryptocurrency with rewards tokenization platform, from Ztudium Limited.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which describes this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_k6gaerxc/Glance-Technologies-CSE-GET-continues-to-build-its-presence-in-the-blockchaincryptocurrency-sector-with-the-closing-of-its-latest-acquisition

Dinis Guarda, founder of Ztudium (www.ztudium.com) and ranked in 4th place worldwide in blockchain and crypto by ranking.influencer.world, has also joined Glance's Board of Advisors. This follows Glance's recent appointment of fintech strategist Alexander H Perkins along with a number of other top tier experts in bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain and artificial intelligence to its advisory board

Glance is acquiring all the intellectual property comprising the Blockimpact platform for a cost of US$1.1 million, of which 80% has been paid, with the balance of 20% paid upon completion of the integration of Blockimpact with the Glance Pay mobile payment platform.

Blockimpact is a full end-to-end cryptocurrency blockchain solution, which includes the following

features:

• Biometric ID

• Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology

• Digital messaging / group chat (with functionality similar to Whatsapp)

• Financial wallet

• Open application program interface

• Crypto/token/fiat wallet (which allows seamless conversion between currencies)

• Reward system

• Encrypted cyber security

• In-app support system

• Document sharing

• Social network features

• Peer to Peer marketplace functionality

Dinis Guarda recently stated: "We are selling the Ztudium Blockimpact platform at a significant discount to what we believe is its true value because we are extremely excited about the opportunity to apply our team and technology to the Glance Pay rewards cryptocurrency. We feel strongly that there is a large potential for this in the marketplace and we feel the combinations of our teams, technologies, and marketing capabilities are unmatched in the cryptocurrency space today."

Glance is advancing towards the launch of a "Glance" token which will be granted as a reward to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app every time they make a payment on the Glance Pay mobile network. This reward will apply to all payments, whether the payment is made with the new cryptocurrency or by other payment methods.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom automated rewards programs. Unlike many of the other services, which require custom hardware, Glance's track technology doesn't need custom hardware for swiping cards or using chip and pin machines.

According to www.coinmarketcap.com, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies has soared from US$17 billion a year ago to more than US$379 billion this week, an increase of 2,129%. This incredible expansion of the cryptocurrency market demonstrates a significant increase in demand for cryptocurrencies and increased demand for ways to spend them.

In addition to the recently announced $11 million CAD bought deal financing, Glance currently has cash in the bank in excess of $10 million CAD, which puts Glance in a strong position to pursue acquisition and partnership deals such as this.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com