sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,672 Euro		-0,038
-2,22 %
WKN: A2ARHD ISIN: CA3767901018 Ticker-Symbol: GJT 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,716
1,785
18:59
1,765
1,795
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC1,672-2,22 %