MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today expanded its support for affordable housing with a new series of credit risk transfer securities backed predominantly by single-family rental (SFR) properties that are overwhelmingly affordable for low-income and working families.

SR Certificates are backed by mortgages secured primarily by single-family rental housing properties (SFR Loans). In this inaugural offering, the company expects to issue approximately $161 million in SR01 certificates, which includes 59 loans originated primarily by CoreVest American Finance Lender LLC. The SR Certificates are expected to settle on or about December 18, 2017.

"We are pleased to announce another securitization capability that will bring liquidity, stability and affordability to a market that is fragmented but vital to the nation's housing landscape," said Robert Koontz, vice president of Multifamily Capital Markets. "Consistent with our multifamily mission, this inaugural transaction is an important step in ensuring an ample supply of affordable rental housing."

Of the 2,355 properties included in this transaction, 94% are affordable to families earning less than 100% of area median income (AMI). In addition, 71% are affordable to low-income families earning less than 80% AMI and more than 12% affordable to families earning 50% of AMI or less. The loans were not underwritten by Freddie Mac at the time of origination but meet the company's current underwriting standards.

"Today, Freddie Mac Multifamily has taken another important step to increase the availability of affordable rental housing in communities across the country," said David D. Leopold, vice president of targeted affordable sales & investments at Freddie Mac Multifamily. "Single-family rentals provide an important alternative for the millions of families looking for options beyond rental apartments who may not have the means to -- or choose not to -- purchase a home. We are using our multifamily financing capability to help meet this critical need and ensure that as families grow, their homes can grow with them."

SR01 Certificates Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal/ Weighted Notional Average Life Class Amount (mm) (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-1 $20.272 3.06 S + 23 2.3570% 2.3151% $99.9981 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-2 $93.571 4.62 S + 33 2.7500% 2.4919% $100.9980 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-3 $47.266 9.36 S + 64 3.0890% 2.9601% $100.9939 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XA $161.109 5.81 Non-Offered ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

The SR01 Certificates include three senior principal and interest classes, and one interest only class. The SR01 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the CoreVest American Finance 2017-2 Trust and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The CoreVest American Finance 2017-2 Trust will also issue Class B, Class M and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of SR01 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. SR Certificates are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds.

